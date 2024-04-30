SBP confirms receiving $ 1.1 billion from IMF

KARACHI, Apr 30 (APP): The State Bank of Pakistan on Tuesday confirmed that it had received around US$ 1.1 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“The IMF Executive Board had completed the second review under the Stand-by Arrangement (SBA) in its meeting on 29th April 2024 and approved disbursement of SDR 828 million for Pakistan,” an SBP news release said.

Accordingly, the SBP had received SDR 828 million, that amounted around US$ 1.1 billion in value, in its account from the IMF, which would reflect the foreign exchange reserves for the week ending on May 3, it added.