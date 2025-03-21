SBP announces Eid-ul-Fitr holidays from March 31 to April 2

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Mar 21 (APP):The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Friday, announced Eid-ul-Fitr holidays for the banking and financial sectors from March 31 to April 02, 2025.

“The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed from 31st March to 2nd April, 2025 (Monday to Wednesday) being public holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr”, a circular issued by the Banking Policy and Regulations Department of the central bank reads.

Subsequently, all banks, Microfinance Banks (MFBs), Digital Banks (DBs) and Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) will observe Eid-ul-Fitr holidays on the mentioned dates and will remain closed.

Meanwhile, the central bank in a separate circular announced, “The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed on March 23, 2025 (Sunday) being a public holiday on the occasion of “Pakistan Day” as declared by the Government of Pakistan.”