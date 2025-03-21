Minister calls for evident based policy to combat loss of glacial mass

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 21 (APP): Minister of State for Climate Change & Environmental Coordination Dr. Shezra Mansab Ali Khan Kharal, on Friday called for immediate, evidence-based policy measures to combat the alarming loss of glacial mass in Pakistan.

Speaking at an event marking the ‘World Day of Glaciers,’ Dr. Kharal emphasized the critical role glaciers play in ensuring water security, economic stability, and climate resilience for the nation.

The event, organized by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination in collaboration with UNDP Pakistan, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), and other stakeholders, highlighted the urgent need to address the rapid melting of glaciers in Pakistan’s northern regions, particularly Gilgit-Baltistan and Chitral.

“Pakistan’s glaciers are the lifeline of our water supply, contributing over 60% of the water to the Indus River Basin. However, climate change is causing these glaciers to melt at an unprecedented rate, threatening water security and the livelihoods of millions,” Dr. Kharal stated.

She outlined the government’s comprehensive Glacier Conservation Strategy, which integrates glacier preservation with national climate resilience and water security policies.

Key measures include the establishment of Glacial Monitoring & Early Warning Systems integrated water management, climate adaptation initiatives, and regional cooperation to mitigate risks posed by Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs).

Under the GLOF Risk Reduction Project Phase-II, advanced hydrometeorological stations have been installed in northern regions to monitor temperature changes, glacial mass balance, and meltwater flow patterns. These systems aim to protect vulnerable communities from glacier-related disasters.

Dr. Kharal also highlighted efforts to integrate glacier monitoring into national water management frameworks, including improving water storage infrastructure and developing sustainable solutions to manage fluctuations in glacier-fed river systems.

She stressed the importance of regional cooperation with neighboring countries like China, India, Nepal, and Afghanistan for transboundary glacier research and joint climate adaptation programs.

Secretary, Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Aisha Humera Moriani underscored Pakistan’s position as part of the ‘Third Pole’– a region with the largest frozen water reserves outside the polar regions.

She warned that rising temperatures are accelerating glacier melt, which could lead to the eventual drying up of Pakistan’s rivers.

UNDP Pakistan Resident Representative Dr. Samuel Rizk echoed these concerns, noting the socio-economic impacts of climate change, including a 4% rise in poverty following the 2022 floods.

He called for urgent international financial support, estimating that Pakistan requires billions of dollars between 2023 and 2030 to build climate resilience and address the escalating impacts of global warming.