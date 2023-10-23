PSX stays bullish, gains 338 more points

ISLAMABAD, Oct 23 (APP): The 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 338.96 points, a positive change of 0.67 per cent, closing at 51,070.83 points against 50,731.87 points the previous day.

A total of 364,070,705 shares valuing Rs.15.930 billion were traded during the day as compared to 430,052,557 shares valuing Rs.14.611 billion the previous day.

As many as 352 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 171 of them recorded gains and 150 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 31 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Oil and Gas Dev.XD with 27,498,695 shares at Rs 102.45 per share, Pak PetroleumXD with 24,259,049 shares at Rs.85.22 per share and Fauji Foods Ltd with 19,278,577 shares at Rs6.73 per share.

Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum increase of Rs107.50 per share price, closing at Rs 8,100.00, whereas the runner-up was Sanofi-Aventis with a Rs52.50 rise in its per share price to Rs752.50.

Philip Morris Pak witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.39.60 per share closing at Rs 531.40, followed by Faisal Spinning XD with a Rs26.62 decline to close at Rs328.38.