PSX plunges 3,714 points

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (APP):The benchmark KSE-100 Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned bearish on Friday, losing 3,714.58 points, a negative change of 2.30 percent, closing at 157,496.10 points against 161,210.68 points on the last trading day.

A total of 363,145,903 shares were traded during the day as compared to 723,879,788 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 23.108 billion against Rs 35.179 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 468 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 105 of them recorded gains and 311 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 52 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were K-Electric Ltd. with 36,917,726 shares at Rs 7.81 per share, Cnergyico PK with 22,424,861 shares at Rs 6.70 per share and Unity Foods Ltd with 19,052,764 shares at Rs 9.46 per share.

Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 64.88 per share price, closing at Rs 9,199.00, whereas Service Industries Limited was the runner-up with a Rs 32.49 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,538.99.

PIA Holding Company LimitedB witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 687.00 per share, closing at Rs 16,206.50, followed by Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited with a Rs 624.25 decline to close at Rs 25,069.75.

In the futures market, 316 companies recorded trading, of which 26 increased, 288 decreased and two remained unchanged.