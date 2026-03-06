Ramesh Lal highlights cultural pride, unity on Baloch Culture Day

QUETTA, Mar 02 (APP):Central General Secretary for Minority Affairs of the Balochistan Awami Party, Raja Ramesh Lal, paid tribute to the rich heritage of the Baloch people in a message marking Baloch Culture Day, describing Baloch culture as a shining symbol of identity, history, and collective consciousness.

In his statement, Raja Ramesh Lal said that Baloch culture represents centuries of proud traditions and values. He noted that the customs, social norms, hospitality, bravery, and simplicity of the Baloch nation reflect a great and enduring legacy passed down through generations.

He emphasized that the celebration of Baloch Culture Day aims to preserve and promote the Baloch language, traditional dress, music, and cultural values, ensuring they are transmitted to younger generations. The occasion, he added, serves as a reminder of the importance of staying connected to one’s roots and strengthening cultural awareness among the youth.

Raja Ramesh Lal further said that cultural observances such as Baloch Culture Day foster unity, brotherhood, and mutual respect within society. He described these principles as essential foundations for a bright and prosperous future for the province of Balochistan.

Reaffirming his commitment, he pledged continued support for initiatives aimed at safeguarding and promoting Baloch culture at all levels. He expressed confidence that sustained efforts would enable future generations to take pride in their remarkable cultural heritage.