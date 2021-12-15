Prices of all petroleum products reduced by upto Rs7

“The government has decided to revise the existing prices of petroleum products in view of the declining price trend of petroleum ," said finance ministry in a statement.

ISLAMABAD, Dec 15 (APP):Keeping in view the declining price trend in international market, the federal government on Wednesday reduced the prices of all petroleum products with effect from December 16 for next fortnight.

“The government has decided to revise the existing prices of petroleum products in view of the declining price trend of petroleum products in global market and transform the impact to the masses,” said a press statement issued by the finance ministry.

Accordingly, the price of petrol has been reduced by Rs5 per liter, which would be now sold at Rs140.82 against its sale at Rs145.82.

Likewise, the price of high speed diesel has been cut by Rs5 per liter, from Rs142.62 to 137.62 per liter whereas the prices of kerosene oil has been decreased by Rs7 per liter, from Rs116.53 to Rs109.53.

The government decreased the prices of light diesel oil by Rs7.01 per liter which would be now sold at Rs107.06 against its sale at Rs114.07 per liter.