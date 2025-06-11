PGJDC to organize gem, jewellery exhibition on June 14 (Saturday)

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 11 (APP):Pakistan Gems and Jewellery Development Company (PGJDC) is set to organize a dazzling Gems and Jewellery Exhibition (KGJE) from 14 to 15 June 2025 at Karachi.

This exhibition will provide a lucrative platform to the local exhibitors to showcase varieties of gems and jewellery products including loose precious, semi-precious gemstones, mineral specimens and fine jewellery (gold, white gold, silver) and gems studded jewellery, said a news release here on Wednesday.

The exhibition will be an excellent window of opportunities for buyers and sellers and will provide an enabling environment for the gems and jewellery traders, exporters and importers.

Ten renowned Gems and Jewellery traders and exporters are displaying their gemstone treasures and finely crafted jewellery during the Exhibition.These include New Era Jewellers, Heritage Jewellers, Bilal’s – The Diamond Store, Syed Jewellers, The Emerald Royale Co., Hussain Sons Jewellery (Tariq Road), Nadia Chhotani Designer Jewellery, Haroon Jewellery, Rozari and Galaxy Gemological Institute.

An inauguration ceremony, to be inaugurated by the Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan and to be attended by diplomats, government functionaries and renowned businessmen.

This exhibition is a positive step taken by PGJDC for development of this sector and enhancing gems and jewellery exports and will act as a platform for the gems and jewellery sector of Pakistan to have interaction with each other and enter into long and short term business deals with each other.

This Exhibition will help exploiting the true potential of Gems and Jewellery Sector of Pakistan.