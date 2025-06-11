Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Jun 11 (APP):Four ships, Valence, Royal Galaxy, Global Oriole and Nordic Masa scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice, Steel Coil and Chemicals, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal-1, Multi-Purpose Terminal-2 and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile three more ships, Sea Ways Kolbers, Hanyu Freesa and Gas Emerald with Soya Bean Oil and Chemicals also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Valence, Lebrethah and Asia Inspire left the port on Wednesday morning, while three more ships, Xin Lian Chang, Ncc Sama and Nordic Masa are expected to sail on Wednesday afternoon.

Cargo volume of 97,377 tonnes, comprising 74,073 tonnes imports cargo and 23,304 export cargo carried in 2,335 Containers (1,035 TEUs Imports & 1,300 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours (.)

There are seven ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Chemroad Leo and Gas Emerland & five more ships, Meltemi, Xin Lian Chang, Hansa Africa, Zhong Hang Sheng and MSC Michigan VII carrying Palm oil, Chemicals, Mogas and Container are expected to take berths at LCT, EVTL, FOTCO and QICT respectively on Wednesday, while two more container ships, MSC Janis-3 and MSC Roberta-V are due to arrive at outer anchorage on Thursday.