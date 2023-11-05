Pakistan successfully secures approximately $3b, approves 21 development projects for flood-affected areas

ISLAMABAD, Nov 05 (APP): Since the launch of Resilient, Recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (4RF) framework launched by the Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives, the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) successfully approved 21 development projects worth $3billion for flood-affected areas of Pakistan while securing maximum pledges committed in Geneva for flood 2022.

Last year Pakistan faced an unprecedented devastation due to torrential rains and flooding in most parts of the country, particularly in Balochistan and Sindh affecting 33 million people resulting in economic losses worth $30 billion, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

In response, the government had devised a comprehensive 4RF framework, which proposed effective coordination and participation arrangements among federal and provincial governments, development partners, donors, international and national NGOs and academic and private sectors.

In January this year, Pakistan successfully secured pledges of $ 10 billion from donors during the International Conference on “Climate Resilient Pakistan”, jointly hosted by Pakistan and the UN in Geneva.

While making concerted efforts to implement the 4RF framework the CWDP successfully approved 21 development projects which include Emergency Flood Assistance Project (EFAP) on Farm Water Management component worth $475.00million, Access to Clean Energy worth $47.00m, DRR project for Rehabilitation/Reconstruction worth $31.28m; Emergency Flood Assistance Project worth $8.00m; Post-Flood 2022 Reconstruction Program: Resilience Enhancement and Livelihood worth $400.00m; Sindh irrigated Agriculture Productivity Enhancement Project worth $ 8.30m; Competitive & Livable City of Karachi worth $27.00m; Sindh Flood Housing Reconstruction worth $500.00m; Flood Emergency Rehabilitation Project Sindh worth $500.00m; Sindh Water and Agriculture Transformation Project $98.00m; KP Rural Accessibility Project worth $300.00m;Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Irrigated Agriculture worth $11.70m; KP Integrated Tourism Development worth $2.00m; KP Human Capital Investment worth $25.00m; Pakistan Hydromet and Climate Services Project worth $150.00m; Crisis Resilience Institutions for Social protection (CRISP) program worth $73.14m; Pandemic Response Effectiveness Program worth $2.00m; Punjab Tourism for Economic Growth worth $2.80m; Sindh Integrated Health and Women Empowerment worth $50.00m; Polio Eradication Program worth $100.00m and KP Food Security Support Project worth $100m.

After the approval of CDWP and Executive Committee of the National Economic Council, these projects are being successfully executed by the respective provinces which include Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan funded by the World Bank, Asian Development Bank ADB and Islamic Development Bank. Sindh and Balochistan were the most affected provinces in the flood of 2022.

On the other hand, the Federal Steering Committee (FSC) established to implement the projects has been actively working and three meetings of FSC were held for implementation of development projects in the flood–affected areas. The committee regularly asked the provinces about the implementation status of their respective projects.

Similarly, the first-ever exclusive Dashboard for 4RF, to be made operational by November 10 at the Planning Ministry to ensure real-time monitoring and provide information to the public as well development partners about the execution of development projects in the flood-affected areas.

Pakistan has been witnessing challenging impacts of climate change, ranging from devastating floods to prolonged droughts, from heat waves to melting glaciers. These changes pose immense threats to the country’s environment, economy, and the well-being of the people.

Pakistan’s carbon emission is less than one per cent; however, it is among the countries that are most vulnerable to climatic disasters. Pakistan pleaded this case before the COP27 summit held in Egypt last year.

It is noted that the World Bank has already appreciated Pakistan’s efforts to successfully approve the projects and assured its continued support in the future.