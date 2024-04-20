NPO’s four day wksp on gemstones to hold in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, Apr 20 (APP): The National Productivity organization (NPO) Pakistan in collaboration with Asian Productivity Organization (APO) Japan, will organize a four days international workshop on value addition of gemstones products for compliance with international standards and enhance the productivity in APO, Japan member states from 22 April at Islamabad.

The said workshop is expected to be attended by 18 overseas participants from Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mongolia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam and from APO member countries, 10 local participants and sessions will be delivered by the international resource speakers from Thailand, said a press release issued here Saturday.

The main objective of this program is to review international standards on gemstone products, to provide comprehensive knowledge of cutting, polishing, designing and heating techniques, and to enhance understanding of best practices and technological advances in gemstone value chains including manufacturing, standardization and trading.

Nature has bestowed Pakistan with largest treasures of Gemstones.

Some of these make Pakistan prominent in the mineral world. World’s most desired colored gemstones, such as Emerald, Ruby, Sapphire, Topaz, Aquamarine, and Tourmaline are found in Pakistan.

The northern and northwestern parts of Pakistan are shrouded by the three world-famous ranges called Hindukush, Himalaya, and Karakorum.

These mountains have been found to be extremely rich in the mineral’s deposits. Deep green Emerald of Sawat valley and rare pink Topaz of Katlang are one of the most precious gemstones in the world market.

Gemstones present in Pakistan can be found in Khyber Pakhtunkwah province in

Swat, Dir, Mansehra, Kohistan, Peshawar, etc. In Gilgit Baltistan and AJK in Chilas, Hunza, Shigar, Baltistan etc. in Baluchistan Province they are in abundance in Kharan, Chaman etc.