Musadik, UAE ambassador agree on enhancing collaboration in petroleum sector

ISLAMABAD, Mar 26 (APP): Federal Minister for Petroleum, Dr. Musadik Malik, and the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi on Tuesday agreed to enhance collaboration in the petroleum sector.

In a meeting, the ambassador congratulated Dr Musadik Malik on assuming the charge of the Ministry of Petroleum, said a news release.

He highlighted the historical significance of relations between the UAE and Pakistan.

Expressing mutual interest in cooperation, particularly in the petroleum sector, Minister Malik highlighted the importance of fostering stronger ties between the two nations.

“The foundation of Pakistan-UAE relations lies in friendship and public engagement,” the UAE Ambassador said