Kashmir advocacy group uses digital truck to highlight call for Int’l probe into Pahalgam attack

NEW YORK, May 09 (APP):Amid rising India-Pakistan tensions, the World Kashmir Awareness forum (WKAF), a Washington-based advocacy group, hired mobile digital advertising trucks flashing messages around New York City to highlight its demand for an international investigation into the April 22 armed attack in Pahalgam, a tourist resort in Indian occupied Kashmir.

The route of digital trucks here was the United Nations headquarters, offices of various UN Missions, Freedom Tower, Indian Mission; Columbus Circle, Midtown Manhattan area and Times Square.

The electronic screens on the trucks carried messages such as “Modi Government Exhibit Some Sanity: Nuclear Clash Will Threaten Half the Humanity;””International Probe of Pahalgham Needs to be Conducted with Sincerity: Only Answer for Indian Absurdity;” “Indian Inquiry is a Delusion: Just an Attempt to Spread Deceit, Hatred and Confusion,” and “War Hysteria Not a Solution: United Nations Wake Up and Implement the Resolution”.

Other messages included: “Kashmiris Condemn Pahalgham Fatality: India Escalating Hatred and Hostility”, Tension Between Nuclear Neighbours on Ascension: Kashmir Demands World Attention, “Kashmiris Condemn Killings and Yearn for Tranquility: President Trump Urge Parties to Exhibit Rationality”,”Pahalgham killings Brought World Condemnation: Kashmir Issue Needs Acceptable Solution;””Indian Democracy Ends at the Gates of Kashmir,” and “Plebiscite in Kashmir is not a Dream: It is an International Law.”

Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai, Chairman, World Forum for Peace & Justice strongly condemned the attack on innocent Indian tourists in Pahalgam, saying violence targeting innocent civilians is unjustifiable under any circumstances.

Dr. Fai noted that President Donald Trump has urged India and Pakistan to end what is being described as the worst violence in two decades, offering U.S. assistance to defuse tensions. “It goes without saying that a leader who helps resolve the Kashmir conflict, restores peace, and prevents war between these nuclear states would not just deserve gratitude, he would also deserve the Nobel Peace Prize as also a special place in history,” he said. “That honor could be yours, Mr. President.”

Dr. Fai warned that the recent retaliatory airstrikes, civilian casualties, including the reported deaths of 31 Kashmir and Pakistani civilians, and continued cross-border violence have created a climate of fear and instability. “The United Nations and global powers must step in, not to take sides, but to uphold peace, justice, and the right of Kashmiris to determine their future.”

Shams Zaman, a prominent human rights activist and the President of the Pakistan American Society, said that Kashmir was on the brink of a potential nuclear holocaust, and this holocaust was occurring because the root cause of freedom for Kashmir had not been adequately addressed. Kashmir has ignited two wars between the estranged South Asian rivals in 1948 and 1965, and a third could trigger nuclear volleys and a nuclear winter threatening the entire globe.

Sardar Taj Khan, Vice Chairman, of the Kashmir Mission, USA, said that more than 2,000 Kashmiris were detained without any charges and more than 60 houses were razed to rubble in Kashmir–after the Pahalgam incident, common man on the street is asking: is this justice or collective punishment? Sardar Taj added that those who are interested in the world peace are urged to persuade both India and Pakistan to help resolve the Kashmir dispute for the sake of international peace and security.

Advocate Sardar Imtiaz Khan Garalvi said that Kashmiris have been suffering for the last 78 years. The people and the government of Pakistan have always given top priority to the cause of Kashmir, he said.

Raja Mukhtar, senior leader of the Jammu & Kashmir LIveration Front, North America, cited the example of torture, rape, mass murder and disregard for the U.N. resolution for a referendum on Kashmir by the Government of India. Raja Mukhtar added that the peaceful demonstration was an honest and sincere reflection of the wishes of the people of Kashmir. He emphasized that we accept that solution which respects the wishes of the people of Kashmir.

Chaudhry Ashraf, Secretary General of the Pakistan American Society, said that Kashmir was the bone of contention of nuclear tension between India and Pakistan. The world powers must impress upon the Government of India to stop human rights violations in Kashmir.