PM congratulates Catholic community on election of Pope Leo XIV

ISLAMABAD, May 09 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday congratulated the Catholic community across the world on the election of Pope Leo XIV.

The prime minister, in a social media post on X, said that the election of Pope Leo XIV was a historic moment marking a “new chapter of hope and inspiration” for millions around the world.

He said that Pakistan valued its ties with the Holy See and remained committed to promoting interfaith harmony, mutual respect, and a shared pursuit of peace and human dignity.

Cardinal Robert Prevost was elected by 133 cardinals as the new leader of the 1.4 billion-member Catholic Church on Thursday, taking the name Leo XIV, and becoming the first American pontiff.

Aged 69 and originally from Chicago, Leo becomes the 267th Catholic pope after the death last month of Pope Francis, who was the first Latin American pope and had led the Church for 12 years.