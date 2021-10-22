KARACHI, Oct 22 (APP):The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Friday. FOREIGN CURRENCY ACCOUNTS SCHEME BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF WITH INTEREST BY VALUE DATE AUTHORIZED DEALERS

U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 22 10 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.1218% PA 0.6283% PA



For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0795% PA 0.6705% PA



For 12 months 0.0468% PA 0.9218% PA



For 2 Years 0.0468% PA 1.4218% PA

For 3 Years 0.0468% PA 1.6718% PA

For 4 years 0.0468% PA 1.9218% PA

For 5 years 0.0468% PA 2.0468% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 22 10 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.0388% PA 0.7113% PA



For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1715% PA 0.9215% PA

For 12 Months 0.4771% PA 1.3521% PA



For 2 Years 0.4771% PA 1.8521% PA

For 3 Years 0.4771% PA 2.1021% PA

For 4 years 0.4771% PA 2.3521% PA

For 5 years 0.4771% PA 2.4771% PA

EURO VALUE 22 10 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3223% PA 1.0723% PA



For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2944% PA 1.0444% PA

For 12 Months 0.2347% PA 1.1097% PA



For 2 Years 0.2347% PA 1.6097% PA

For 3 Years 0.2347% PA 1.8597% PA

For 4 years 0.2347% PA 2.1097% PA

For 5 years 0.2347% PA 2.2347% PA

JAPANESE YEN VALUE 22 10 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1657% PA 0.5843% PA



For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1870% PA 0.5630% PA

For 12 Months 0.1900% PA 0.6850% PA



For 2 Years 0.1900% PA 1.1850% PA

For 3 Years 0.1900% PA 1.4350% PA

For 4 Years 0.1900% PA 1.6850% PA

For 5 years 0.1900% PA 1.8100% PA