Foreign Currency Account Scheme

KARACHI, Feb 18 (APP):The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Thursday.
FOREIGN CURRENCY ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE DATE AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 18-02 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0614% PA 0.6886% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0474% PA 0.7026% PA
For 12 months 0.0526% PA 0.9276% PA
For 2 Years 0.0526% PA 1.4276% PA
For 3 Years 0.0526% PA 1.6776% PA
For 4 years 0.0526% PA 1.9276% PA
For 5 years 0.0526% PA 2.0526% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 18 02 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1943% PA 0.5558% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1779% PA 0.5721% PA
For 12 Months -0.1251% PA 0.7499% PA
For 2 Years -0.1251% PA 1.2499% PA
For 3 Years -0.1251% PA 1.4999% PA
For 4 years -0.1251% PA 1.7499% PA
For 5 years -0.1251% PA 1.8749% PA
EURO VALUE 18 02 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2971% PA 1.0471% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2851% PA 1.0351% PA
For 12 Months 0.2453% PA 1.1203% PA
For 2 Years 0.2453% PA 1.6203% PA
For 3 Years 0.2453% PA 1.8703% PA
For 4 years 0.2453% PA 2.1203% PA
For 5 years 0.2453% PA 2.2453% PA
JAPANESE YEN VALUE 18 02 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1650% PA 0.5850% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2003% PA 0.5497% PA
For 12 Months -0.2098% PA 0.6652% PA
For 2 Years -0.2098% PA 1.1652% PA
For 3 Years -0.2098% PA 1.4152% PA
For 4 Years -0.2098% PA 1.6652% PA
For 5 years -0.2098% PA 1.7902% PA