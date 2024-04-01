Electric fans’ export increase 3.18% to $15.851 mln in eight months

ISLAMABAD, Apr 1 (APP):The exports of electric fans from the country witnessed an increase of 3.18 percent during the first eight months of the current financial year (2023-24) as compared to the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

The country exported electric fans worth US $15.851 million during July-February (2023-24) as against the exports of US $15.362 million during July-February (2022-23), showing growth of 3.18 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the fan export also surged by 14.89 per cent from 849 thousand to 976 thousand, the data revealed.

Meanwhile, on a year-to-year basis, the exports of electric fans also increased by 28.13 per cent during the month of February 2024 as compared to the same month of last year. The exports of fans during February 2024 were recorded at $2.990 million against the exports of $2.334 million in February 2023.

On a month-on-month basis, the exports of electric fans increased by 19.08 per cent during February 2024 as compared to the exports of $2.511 million in January 2024, the PBS data revealed.