Efforts to support private sector research in agriculture sector lauded

ISLAMABAD, May 14 (APP): Coordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman Meher Kashif Younis has lauded the efforts of Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman for fully supporting the private sector in agriculture research and conferring the “ Governor Special Performance Award” to Guard Agricultural Research and Services.

A press release received here Sunday said that the award was conferred to the group for evolving two new best-quality varieties of rice seeds first time in the private sector to help boost cash crops in the country besides earning direly needed foreign exchange.

Kashif Younis said Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman is evincing keen interest in strengthening the private sector for developing new varieties of seeds of all crops as agriculture is the backbone of our national economy.

He said to achieve food autarky, on the explicit direction of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Governor has constituted a high-level provincial seed committee under his chairmanship for creating awareness among farmers for the use of best quality approved seeds for bumper crops as good seeds always play a key role in better yield than traditional seeds.

CEO Guard Agricultural Research and Services informed that new varieties are beneficial for the country due to high exports potential and attractive for farmers due to the low cost and higher per acre yield.

Shahzad Ali Malik further explained that “we have been engaged in rice seed research since 1989 in collaboration with Chinese in the private sector without any government support” and contributing lots for the country.

He said we have already successfully developed 5-Hi tech Hybrid rice seeds varieties which suit our climate and give better production.

He said on the special direction of the Governor we along with rice, are also conducting research and developing cotton and wheat hybrid seeds in collaboration with Chinese academic institutes and hoped to make a breakthrough.

It may be mentioned here that Governor has conferred a special appreciation award to Shahzad Ali Malik recently for developing two new best-quality rice seeds for first in private sector history.