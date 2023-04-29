Dar chairs meeting of RRMC

ISLAMABAD, Apr 29 (APP): Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday chaired the meeting of the Reforms and Resource Mobilization Commission (RRMC).

Ashfaq Yousuf Tola MoS/Chairman RRMC, Tariq Bajwa SAPM on Finance, Tariq Mehmood Pasha SAPM on Revenue, Secretary Finance, Chairman FBR, and other senior officers from Finance Division, FBR, and RRMC attended the meeting, said a press release issued here.

Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar welcomed the members of the Commission and highlighted the current economic and financial outlook of the country.

He shared that in spite of challenges, the government is determined to set the economy on a positive trajectory through introducing reforms in various sectors in order to achieve economic stability and growth.

The Chairman of the Commission presented an interim report containing recommendations of the Commission to the Finance Minister.

The Finance Minister further appreciated the efforts of the RRMC in recognizing issues and challenges in the existing taxation system and for devising valuable suggestions for reforms in the revenue policies for resource mobilization, ease of doing business, and taxpayer facilitation to achieve sustainable economic growth.

The meeting deliberated upon the suggestions being put forward by the Commission and agreed to come up with business-friendly tax reforms after interacting with all the stakeholders.

The Finance Minister extended his best wishes and absolute support to the Commission to ensure fast-track implementation of the reforms.

Chairman RRMC expressed his gratitude to the Finance Minister for taking a keen interest in the process and for his kind support for comprehensive reforms.