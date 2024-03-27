Commerce Minister leads session on future planning

ISLAMABAD, Mar 27 (APP): Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, conducted an in-house presentation on Wednesday to evaluate the government’s future plans within the Ministry of Commerce to attain sustainable economic growth and development.

The presentation focused on key areas of development and strategies to moving forward, besides a comprehensive review was undertaken to ensure alignment with the ministry’s objectives, said a press release issued by the Ministry of commerce.

The session highlighted the government’s concerted efforts to prioritize commerce and trade initiatives, aiming to enhance economic growth and prosperity.

Minister for Commerce emphasized the importance of strategic planning and collaboration to capitalize on emerging opportunities and address challenges effectively.

Jam Kamal Khan expressed optimism about the upcoming presentation, stating that it would underscore the government’s commitment to fostering a conducive environment for commerce and trade.

With the in-house review completed, the ministry is gearing up to present its findings and proposals to Prime Minister, signaling a significant step towards shaping the country’s economic agenda.