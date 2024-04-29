Business community commends PM initiatives of economic betterment

ISLAMABAD, Apr 29 (APP):President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari on Monday lauded the initiatives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for strengthening the national economy.

In a press statement, he said that the meetings of the Prime Minister on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum would bring about a positive impact on the economy. He said that due to the conducive economic policies of the government economic conditions started improving and the business cycle was moving.

He urged the need for broadening the tax base to get rid of the debt trap, besides creating more fiscal space to initiate more developmental projects.

During his recent visit to Pakistan, he said that the Saudi Minister for Investment has also assured that a delegation of Saudi investors would also soon visit to explore trade and investment opportunities existing between both countries.

ICCI head urged the need for wise decisions and continuity in economic policies to achieve sustainable economic development in the country. He assured the government full support of the business community for the economic development and social prosperity of the country.