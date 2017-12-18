Birthday of Quaid-e-Azam to be celebrated with traditional zeal, fervour

ISLAMABAD, Dec 18 (APP):The 142nd birthday of father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah would be celebrated on December 25 (Monday) across the country with traditional zeal and fervour.

Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was born on December 25, 1876 in Karachi.

The birthday is a public holiday and the national flag will be hoisted on principal government buildings throughout the country. The day will dawn with special prayers for the security, progress and prosperity of the country.

Federal Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage will celebrate the day with the theme “Hamara Quaid and Mein Hoon Quaid Ka Pakistan”.

Special events will be arranged on the day to highlight and promote ideals and views of the Father of the Nation, particularly with regards to rule of law, supremacy of constitution, and upholding of democracy.

The celebrations would be aimed at educating the youth about the Quaid’s vision and Pakistan’s ideology.

Activities will be held in schools and colleges and the government, social and literary organizations will arrange special programmes to shed light on Quaid-e-Azam’s lifelong political struggle and his guiding principles of unity, faith and discipline.

Quran Khawani would be held at the Mazar e Quaid in Karachi while change of guards ceremony would also take place.

A large number of people from all walks of life would visit the tomb to pay tribute to Quaid e Azam for his services he rendered for the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Sub continent.

Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a lawyer and politician and served as leader of the All-India Muslim League from 1913 until Pakistan’s independence on 14 August 1947, and then as Pakistan’s first Governor-General until his death on September 11, 1948.