Bano Qudsia passes away

LAHORE, Feb 4 (APP): Famous Urdu writer, playwright Bano

Qudsia passed away on Saturday in a local hospital, after

a protracted illness. She was 88.

She was the widow of another legend in Urdu literature,

novelist and playwright Ashfaq Ahmad.

The renowned author wrote various novels in Urdu and

Punjabi, including the famed Raja Gidh and Haasil Ghaat. She

also wrote hit television and stage plays.

Qudsia shot to fame in the literary circles for her famous

novels including Amr Bail and Mom Ki Galian.

Her books and teleplays include Adhi Baat, Aik Din, Amr

Bail, Assey Passey, Bazgasht, Chahar Chaman, Chota Shehr Bary

Log, Dast Basta, Dusra Darwaza, Dusra Qadm, Footpath Ki

Ghaas, Haasil Ghaat, Hawwa Key Naam, Hijraton Ke Darmian,

Kuch Aur Nahi, Lagan Apni Apni, Marde Abresham, Naqabil e Zikr,

Piya Naam Ka Diya, Purwa, Purwa and Aik Din, Saman e Wajood, Shehr e Bemisaal, Shehr e Lazawal, Abaad Weerany, Sudhraan,

Suraj Mukhi, Tamaseel, Tawjjah Ki Talib, Rahe Rawan and Phir Achanak Yuh Hua.

Bano Qudsia was born on November 28, 1928. She had

migrated with her family to Pakistan during the Partition.

She is known as a trendsetter in the realm of television

plays. Some of her plays gained immense popularity in Pakistan and across the border because of their vitality, warmth and courage.

Her father, a landlord with a Bachelor’s degree in

Agriculture, died when Bano was very young. She attended

school in Dharamsala in eastern India before moving to Lahore.

