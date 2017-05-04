Balochistan government delegation meets European parliamentarians

ISLAMABAD, May 4 (APP): The visiting delegation of government of

Balochistan to Brussels held meetings with various European parliamentarians and highlighted the growing significance of Balochistan as the hub of economic connectivity and also expressed concerns over foreign interference in the province.

According to a message received here Thursday from Embassy of Pakistan,

Brussels, the delegation met with Chair of Delegation for relations with the Pan-African Parliament and member of Conference of Delegation Chairs and Committee on Foreign Affairs at the EU Parliament MEP Michael Gahler.

The nine member delegation is being led by Minister for Irrigation and

Energy Nawab Zada Changez Khan Marri and it is comprised of provincial ministers and parliamentarians including Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs, Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti, Minister for Health, Rehmat Saleh Baloch, Members of Balochistan Assembly, Nasrullah Khan, Ahmed Ali, Tahir Mahmood and Muhammad Raza.

Tribal notable Umair Ahmed Hussaini and the official spokesman of the

government of Balochistan Anwaarul Haq Kakar is also accompanying the delegation.

During the meeting, the delegation apprised Gahler of the

interference of foreign elements and non-state actors in proliferating terrorist activities in the province and inciting some segments of the people to disturb law and order.

The delegation also met with members of European Parliament from

different countries, at the lunch hosted by MEP Sajjad Karim, who is the Chair of Delegation to the EU-Armenia and EU-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Cooperation Committees and the EU-Georgia Parliamentary Association Committee and member of Conference of Delegation Chairs and member of Committee on Legal Affairs.