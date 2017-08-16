Australia to provide assistance for scaling up nutrition capacity

ISLAMABAD, Aug 16 (APP): The Australian government has
committed AUD 300,000 to build the capacity of the scaling up Nutrition
Academia and Research (SUNAR) Pakistan Network through a series of
workshops on research methods and techniques.
These workshops will aim to assist SUNAR members and young
academics to conduct high quality research and to secure grants for
innovative research projects in the field of nutrition, a press release said.
Acting Australian High Commissioner Jurek Juszczyk said the
government of Australia will support the efforts of SUNAR and the
government of Pakistan in addressing malnutrition which remains a critical
challenge for Pakistan.
He said the workshops will train 125 young researchers and
academics in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi in advanced research skills
which will assist them to contribute to policy development and
implementation for improved nutritional outcomes.
Country Director Nutrition International Dr Naseer Muhammad
Nizamani appreciated the Australian government for supporting SUNAR
activities.
He said, Nutrition International with support of Australian
government was implementing a project “Reducing malnutrition in Pakistan
through establishing a knowledge resource to inform more effective policy
formulation, planning and Implementation”.
The key objective of the project was to build the capacity of scaling
up Nutrition Academia and Research Network (SUNAR, Pak) members and
young academicians to be able to conduct higher quality research and to
secure grants for innovative research projects in the field of nutrition.
Chief Nutrition Planning Commission, Aslam Shaheen said SUNAR
Pakistan was an indigenous effort of the government of Pakistan with the
support of Nutrition International and the Australian government that aimed
to organize and utilize the expertise of academia and researchers for scaling up nutrition in the country.
Highlighting the importance of training workshops, he said increased
capacities of research institutions will be helpful in generating
knowledge base and evidence for effective planning and implementation of
nutrition and food security interventions at national and provincial levels.
