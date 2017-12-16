Asif condemns indian atrocities in IoK

ISLAMABAD, Dec 16 (APP):Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif Saturday strongly condemned continuing efforts of the Indian occupation forces to suppress the legitimate Kashmiri struggle for the right to self determination by inhuman tactics including torture, arbitrary arrests, and extra-judicial killings.

According to a Foreign Office statement , India again violated the rights of Kashmiris to assembly and protest by arresting leaders and workers to prevent them from joining the ‘Anantnag Chalo’ rally held on December 15.

However, raids on residences of Kashmiri leaders, coercive measures, and repression by the Indian authorities could not break the resolve of the brave people for expressing solidarity with South Kashmir, he added.

While another abhorrent element of Indian strategy had been to implicate Kashmiri leaders in false cases and harass them by their arrests, incarceration and summoning them to courts time and again, he said adding the latest example was the issuance of notice to senior Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Gillani for appearing before a local court in a 15 years old case that speaks volumes about this high-handedness.

He further said the international community must not remain silent over the outrageous violations of due process of law by Indian government in cases of Kashmiri leaders who are resisting illegal occupation.