Annual earning from 4 trains reaches Rs 4.416 bln after outsourcing

ISLAMABAD, May 15 (APP): The National Assembly was informed on Monday that Pakistan Railways was earning Rs 4.416 billion annually after outsourcing the commercial management of four passenger trains as compared to the earning of Rs 1.761 billion before outsourcing.

Responding to a question during Question Hour in National Assembly,

Parliamentary Secretary on Railways, Dewaan Aashiq Hussain said that

Pakistan Railways had not privatized any passenger train since

January, 2012.

However, Pakistan Railways has outsourced the commercial management of four trains including Night Coach, Hazara Express, Fareed Express and Shalimar Express under Public Private Partnership to private sector parties under PPRA-Rules, 2004 through competitive, fair and transparent bidding process.

Replying to another question, the Parliamentary Secretary informed

that Pakistan Railways recently imported 55 D.E locomotives of 4000 HP

from General Electric (G.E), USA.

He said 32 locomotives had been received in Pakistan while remaining

23 were in transit and expected to reach Karachi by end of July, 2017.

Furthermore, he said a tender for procurement of 20 D.E locomotives

had been finalized and Letter of Intent (LOI) had been issued in

favour of M/s. General Electric, USA.

Mr Aashiq said five D.E locomotives of 3000 HP were manufactured and

assembled by Risalpur Locomotive Factory during the said period and

were utilized for Railway operations during the said period.