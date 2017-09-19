Ambassador of Saudi Arabia calls on Interior Minister

ISLAMABAD, Sep 19 (APP): Ambassador of Saudi Arabia in

Pakistan, Nawaf Saeed al Maliki called on Interior Minister

Ahsan Iqbal here on Tuesday.

In the meeting, Interior Minister said that Pakistan and

Saudi Arabia enjoy cordial relations based upon the deep rooted

religious and cultural grounds.

He stressed that it is the need of the hour to further cement

the cooperation between the two countries in the economic sector.

On regional situation, Interior Minister has stated that

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are committed to play a crucial role in

the establishment of peace in the region.

He said that radicalization has posed a dire challenge to

the whole Muslim world and we have to defeat it by collective

efforts.

The Ambassador commended the sacrifices rendered by Pakistan

in war against terrorism and extremism. He also remarked that China

Pakistan Economic Corridor will bring abundant benefits for the

whole muslim world.