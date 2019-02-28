All set to hold National Bodybuilding Championship

LAHORE, Feb 28 (APP):Country’s premier bodybuilding activity, the National Bodybuilding Championship will be organised here on Friday under the aegis of Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation (PBF).
The one-day event will be participated by top musclemen belonging to affiliated units of the PBF.
