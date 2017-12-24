All is set to celebrate Quaid’s birth anniversary

MIRPUR, Dec 24 (APP)::All is set to celebrate the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on Monday (December 25) across Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) with great zeal and enthusiasm.

There would be the gazetted holiday to celebrate the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam.

The day would dawn with special prayers in mosques for the integrity, solidarity and prosperity of Pakistan.

Special ceremonies in all district and tehsil headquarters, to celebrate the birthday anniversary, would be hallmark of the day.

Various social, political and intellectual organizations were engaged to schedule programmes to celebrate the day with fervour and enthusiasm.

Speakers including leading scholars, politicians, lawyers and senior citizens would highlight the Quaid’s life, ideas and achievements – which led to the emergence of a separate homeland for the Muslims of subcontinent.