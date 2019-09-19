Ali Gilani prevented from holding press conference

ISLAMABAD, Sep 19 (APP):The occupation authorities in Held Kashmir(IoK) disallowed the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, from holding a press conference at his residence in Srinagar on Thursday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Due to suspension of communications means, Syed Ali Gilani, had invited the media persons through letters. However, when the media men reached his home, Indian policemen deployed there stopped them from getting in and asked them to leave. Syed Ali Gilani was under continued house arrest since 2010.