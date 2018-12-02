Ahmad wins Chairman Wapda golf title

LAHORE, Dec 02 (APP):Ahmed Baig (WAPDA) won the title of inaugural Chairman WAPDA Golf Championship by a margin of two strokes as he triumphed over another accomplished one Ghazanfar Mehmood, also of WAPDA here on Sunday at defence Royal golf course.

The prime golf activity came to a culmination end after three rounds of trials and test of the top notch amateur golfers of the country.

Federal Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vawda was the chief guest on the occasion. Also present was the Chairman, Wapda , Lt Gen retd Muzammil Hussain.