Aggressive designs of India endangering peace in region: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Aug 16 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said the aggressive designs of India were endangering peace of the region.

In a tweet on social media platform twitter, she said India was brutally targetting Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC).

She strongly condemned the indiscriminate firing by Indian army on the Line of Control.

Dr Firdous said the nation was proud of the martyrs who laid down their lives in defence of the country and the whole nation pays tribute to them.