RAWALPINDI July 9 (APP): In sequel to the ongoing operation
Radd ul Fasaad the Frontier Corps (FC) on Sunday apprehended three
terror suspects and recovered cache of arms as well as ammunition
from outskirts of Quetta and Zhob.
According to the Inter Services Public Relations, the FC
during various search operation apprehended two terror suspects
having links with a banned outfit from Killi Ismail area of Quetta
while another was rounded up from Zhob.
The raiders recovered a Small Machine Gun, 4 rifles, pistols
and terror projecting materials.
The apprehended terror suspects are being interrogated.
3 terror suspects apprehended from Quetta, Zhob
RAWALPINDI July 9 (APP): In sequel to the ongoing operation