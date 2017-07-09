3 terror suspects apprehended from Quetta, Zhob

RAWALPINDI July 9 (APP): In sequel to the ongoing operation

Radd ul Fasaad the Frontier Corps (FC) on Sunday apprehended three

terror suspects and recovered cache of arms as well as ammunition

from outskirts of Quetta and Zhob.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations, the FC

during various search operation apprehended two terror suspects

having links with a banned outfit from Killi Ismail area of Quetta

while another was rounded up from Zhob.

The raiders recovered a Small Machine Gun, 4 rifles, pistols

and terror projecting materials.

The apprehended terror suspects are being interrogated.