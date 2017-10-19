15 hurt in Mastung hand grenade blast

QUETTA, Oct 19 (APP):At least 15 people were injured in a blast at Sultan Shaheed Chowk near Habib Bank Limited (HBL) area of Mastung Bazaar on Thursday evening.

According to police sources, a hand grenade blast was occurred which was threw at Sultan Shaheed Chowk area, leaving 15 people injured on the spot.

The victims were shifted to nearby hospital for medical aid where some the victims were

referred to provincial civil hospital for further treatment.

The injured were identified as Sami Ullah, Abdul Aziz, Fraz Ahmed, Saidullah, Muhammad Din,

Nisar Ahmed, Hussain Bukhsh, Zubair Ahmed, Ali Hyider, Lal Muhammad, Imran,

Faiz Muhammad, Shuaib Ahmed, Abdul Qadir and Khalil Ahmed.

Law enforcement agencies reached the site and cordoned off the entire area.

Further investigation was underway.

Chief Minister Balochistan Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri strongly condemned the incident

and directed consultant authorities to provide all facilities medical aid to the victims during treatment.

Health Minister Rehmat Saleh Baloch condemned the incident and imposed emergency at

official hospital for ensuring best treatment of the victims.