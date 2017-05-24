135 new locomotives to inject new life into freight sector

LAHORE, May 24 (APP): The number of Pakistan Railways (PR) freight/goods locomotives would reach 135 by September this year which would substantially boost the freight sector of Railways.

Talking to APP, Deputy Chief Mechanical Engineer (DCME) PR, Ghulam Qasim said on Wednesday that four years back only seven power-engines were used for freight traffic, adding that 95 locomotives in total have been added to the freight sector only, saying it was unprecedented in the history of PR.

Ghulam Qasim said PR freight/goods sector earnings have augmented due to hard work and commitment of the present team.

Appreciating the efforts and endeavour of Railway minister,he said when Khawaja Saad Rafique took charge of the ministry, only one freight train used to run after two days, but now the freight traffic has increased to 13-14 trains per day.

To a question,he said that after receiving all new 55 GE (General Electric) 4000-4500 horsepower locomotives from US,the per day average and number of the freight trains would be increased.

He said that on the direction of Railway minister,new locomotives would be dedicated to oil and coal supply only, adding small businessmen of Faisalabad and Multan would also be accomodated,by running one goods train each from these stations.

Qasim said that currently Railways is transporting coal, oil, cement, building material, seed, agricultural machinery,heavy machinery and miscellaneous products which has helped achieve the revenue targets and set new records in freight earnings.

To another question, Ghulam Qasim said the confidence of freight sector was being restored adding that PR always had good clients and standing freight orders.

He further said that five years back,due to aged locomotives,

PR was unable to accommodate its customers. “Pakistan Railways has been steered out of crises after the introduction of effective and concrete reforms”,he added.