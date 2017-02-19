World Bank to continue support reforms in economy of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (APP): Country Director of World Bank for Pakistan, Patchamuthu Illangovan (Illango) Sunday said that World Bank would continue to support and assist reforms in various sectors of economy of country as it supported the process during last many years.

Patchamuthu Illangovan (Illango) accompanied by members of his team met here with the Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, said a press release.

Finance Minister discussed with the delegation, the progress of various economic reforms undertaken by the government.

He said that after completed the home grown reform agenda with the assistance of the IMF, the government remained committed to continue reform agenda that it had promised in PML-N’s election manifesto in 2013.

Dar said that Pakistan was benefiting from the reforms carried out so far and the government would ensure that the process of reforms which continued with the same zeal during the remaining part of the tenure.

Illangovan also on the occasion updated the Minister about the status

of different World Bank sponsored and supported projects and said he was fully focused, as always on furthering Pak-WB economic cooperation.