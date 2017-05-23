World acknowledge Pakistan sacrifices against terrorism: FO

ISLAMABAD, May 23 (APP): Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakria Tuesday said the world leaders had acknowledged Pakistan’s contributions and sacrifices against terrorism.

Pakistan had great importance in the region and rendered supreme sacrifices in the war against terrorism, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said the main objective of Islamic Coalition Force (ICF) was to eliminate terrorism and take actions against militant organizations.

Nafees Zakria said Pakistan had clear policy and stance that it was not against any Muslim country.

Term of Reference (ToRs) of Islamic Coalition Force, he said,

would be formed by its coalition partners through consultation and the ongoing discussion on the media in that regard was based on mere

speculations.

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan was ready to defuse tension between Saudia Arabia and Iran.