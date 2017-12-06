US wmbassy hosts a panel discussion to mark 16 days of activism against hender based violence

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (APP):The U.S. Embassy in Islamabad, in collaboration with the Islamabad Club, hosted a panel discussion with students and experts on ending violence against women as part of its commemoration of 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence.

According to US embassy, Minister Counselor for Public Affairs Kathryn Crockart welcomed the group. “The 16 Days of Activism to End Violence against Women campaign focuses on the need for action from everyone— men

and women, boys and girls, government officials, and community leaders—to end violence against women and girls around the world,” she said.

Participants discussed the importance of gender equality and women’s empowerment in building resilient, democratic societies; supporting open and accountable governance; ending extreme poverty; and to furthering international peace and security.

The event took place at the Islamabad Club, which hosts one of the U.S. Embassy’s 19 Lincoln Corners. A Lincoln Corner is a resource center and event space hosted in partnership with Pakistani institutions – in public libraries, universities, and cultural centers – that provides a platform for open dialogue between Pakistanis and Americans, promotes mutual understanding, builds prosperity, and strengthens people-to-people ties through various programs.

The Lincoln Corners’ programs and resources attract students, academics, journalists, researchers and Pakistani youth.