Urdu Turkish song to be released soon

ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP): Mixed Urdu Turkish song ‘Tu Kuja

Man Kuja’ by renowned Turkish singer Ersin Faikzade will be

released soon.

Talking to APP on Saturday, Ersin Faikzade, who is also

International Goodwill Ambassador, expressed the optimism that the

song would be poppular acorss Pakistan.

He said the Urdu lyrics were composed by Muzaffar Warsi and

the Turkish by Orhan Ozel. The song would also be released in Iran.

Faikzade said he was planning to organize a charity show

in Islamabad in the month of April for schoolchildren.