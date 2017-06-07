UN helping Sri Lankan storm victims, seeking to contain diseases: Report

UNITED NATIONS, June 7 (APP): In the aftermath of a devastating tropical storm in Sri Lanka, United Nations says its agencies are

working to provide shelters and other emergency kits while seeking to contain a mosquito-borne disease that is starting to ‘spiral out of control.’

Heavy flooding, landslides and flash floods caused by

Tropical Cyclone Mora in Myanmar and Bangladesh, and torrential monsoon rains have affected some 684,000 people in south and central Sri

Lanka. The flooding, which is believed to be the worst in over a

decade, has left at least 212 people dead and 79 missing.

Sri Lanka’s Disaster Management Centre (DMC) estimates that

over 2,500 houses were destroyed and nearly 15,900 damaged.

These numbers could rise as data from damage assessments is compiled

in the coming weeks.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said it

plans to provide 3,700 shelter repair kits, 5,000 non-food relief

item kits and 250 temporary shelters, with funding sought from

the UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF),.. The intervention

will help an estimated 74,750 people.

Nearly 22,000 people are still sheltering in over 200

overcrowded sites, including schools, temples and churches, the

agency said.

In flood-affected areas people are expected to return to their

homes as water levels recede. But in landslide-affected

areas, people currently staying in evacuation centres or with

relatives and friends are unlikely to be able to return to their

homes in the short term.

“There will likely be a need to track displacement, return,

and site closure. People will need shelter and other non-food

relief items (when they leave the sites) and we will need to ensure

that aid is distributed at the location most useful and appropriate

for each affected family,” said IOM Sri Lanka Chief of

Mission Giuseppe Crocetti.

On Friday, the UN Humanitarian Country Team launched

an emergency response plan seeking $22.7 million to address

the critical life-saving and protection needs of 374,000 people

in seven districts, targeting four priority sectors, including shelter, food, health and water and sanitation.

IOM will co-lead the emergency shelter and non-food item

sector, which is appealing for $6.5 million, the UN said.

Meanwhile, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) is calling for

$3.5 million to keep vulnerable children safe.

“So far we have delivered water and sanitation supplies, we

are working on education supplies, strengthening health

systems and rehabilitating basic health services and working

on disease control for both diarrhoea and dengue which is starting

to spiral out of control,” UNICEF country representative Tim Sutton said.

He said flood waters have not receded in the southern

district of Matara, raising fears of mosquito-borne disease

transmission. He noted that so far this year there have already

been more than 53,000 cases of dengue, a mosquito-borne

tropical disease, which causes severe flu-like symptoms. It is

a leading cause of death among children and adults in Sri Lanka.