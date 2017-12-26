Two injured in Quetta gas cylinder blast

QUETTA, Dec 26 (APP):At least two persons received burn injuries in gas cylinder blast at

Qambrani Road area of provincial capital on Tuesday.

According to

police sources, the gas cylinder explosion was occurred after leakage of gas in

Bank Colony near Qambrani Road. As a result, Hassan and Javed suffered burn

wounds.

The injured

were rushed to Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) hospital for medical aid.

Police have

registered a case.