Top seed Hamza, Humam advance in 5th NBP National Junior Squash Championship

PESHAWAR, Dec 27 (APP): Top seed Muhammad Hamza and Humam Ahmad advanced to next round after securing victories against their respective rivals on the opening day of the 5th NBP National Junior Boys Squash Championship, which got under way here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Wednesday.

Regional Chief NBP Syed Waseem Ahmad was the chief guest on this

occasion and before the start of the matches the players of all categories comprising Under-11, Under-13, Under-15 and Under-17 were introduced to him. Former World Champion and Vice President Pakistan Squash Federation Qamar Zaman, Chief Referee Munawaz Zaman, Riaz Khan, Asghar Khan, officials, players and large number of spectators were also present.

M. Hamza, a winner of DG Ranger recently, defeated Abdullah Nawaz by

3-0, the score was 11-6, 11-7 and 11-6 while Humam Ahmad defeated Waqas by 3-0, the score was 11-4, 11-5 and 11-6.

In the other matches of the Under-11 category Shaki Ullah Tareen beat

Mobeen by 3-0, the score was 11-4, 11-8 and 11-7, Muhammad Talha beat Salam Khan by 3-0, the score was 11-5, 11-7 and 11-8, Mutahir Ali Shah beat Ibrahim Mohib by 3-0, the score was 11-8, 11-7 and 11-6, Sheraz Akbar beat Majid Khan by 3-0, the score was 11-9, 11-6 and 11-6, and Muhammad Khan beat Raheeb Abbas by 3-0, the score was 11-9, 11-7 and 11-4.

In the Under-13 category top seed Noor Zaman beat Abdullah by 3-0, the score was 11-5, 11-9 and 11-7, Saad Zubair beat Fawad Hussain by 3-0, the score was 11-9, 11-7 and 11-6, Muhammad Ammad beat Mubashir by 3-0, the score was 11-7, 11-7 and 11-9, Ghulam Mohammad beat Hazrat Zahid by 3-1, the score was 11-8, 6-11, 11-8 and 11-7 and Talha Iqbal beat Nouman by 3-1, the score was 11-6, 7-11, 11-8 and 11-5, Walid Khalil beat Adil by 3-0, the score was 11-7, 11-8 and 11-6, Fahad Sharif beat Falak Sher by 3-2, the score was 11-8, 11-5 and 11-6 and Afaq Khan beat Hamid Saad by 3-0, the score was 11-9, 11-7 and 11-6.

In the Under-15 category Uzair Shoukat of PAFbeat Abdullah Wajid by 3-0, the score was 11-8, 11-9 and 11-5, Rashid Daulat of PAF beat Jawad by 3-1, the score was 11-9, 10-12, 11-7 and 11-5.

In the Under-17 top seed Saif Ullah beat Waseem by 3-0, the score was 11-8, 11-6 and 11-5, Yaseen Ijaz beat Ali Jansher by 3-0, the score was 11-8, 11-9 and 11-6, Zeeshan Zeb beat Qasim by 3-0, the score was 11-7, 11-6 and 11-8, Junaid Khan beat Daud Khan by 3-0, the score was 11-8, 11-4 and 11-3, Abdullah faced tough resistance against Aneer-Ur-Rehman in a thrilling 3-2 battle, lasted for 43-minute. The score was 12-10, 11-13, 12-10, 7-11 and 11-9. Zeeshan Malik of PAF beat Abdullah Wahid by 3-0, the score was 11-9, 11-7 and 11-4.