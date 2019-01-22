ISLAMABAD, Jan 22 (APP):Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Tuesday said steps would be taken to open Sibi-Harnai railway route in the next three months.
Responding to the calling attention notice of Senator Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar here in the Senate, he said the Sibi-Harnai railway route was closed after militants blew up ten bridges in 2006.
Sibi-Harnai railway route to be opened in 3 months: Sheikh Rashid
