SC adjourns Margalla hills stone crushing case till third week of January

ISLAMABAD, Dec 07 (APP):The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the government to submit details regarding expansion of Embassy road and master plan of Islamabad in Margallah hills stone crushing case and adjourned hearing of the case till third week of January.

A division bench of the apex court comprising Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Qazi Faez Isa heard the suo moto notice case.

The court also directed the Minister for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) to review plan for expansion of Embassy road.

The bench remarked that Capital Development Authority (CDA) was cutting 100 year old trees for widening of a road.

During the course of proceedings, Minister for CADD Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, advocate generals of Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa and Punjan appeared before the court.

The bench also rejected the progress report submitted by the counsel for CDA.

Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed asked Dr Tariq Fazal to read the report submitted by CDA.

Dr Tariq Fazal said CDA was widening the Embassy road according to master plan of Islamabad. Upon this the court directed the CDA counsel to submit copy of the master plan.

Dr Tariq said they were trying to save the trees during widening of the road.

The court directed the Advocate General of KPK to submit report regarding cutting of trees, stone crushing and issuing of licences for mining in the province.

Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed asked the Minister for Capital Administration and Development Division to inform the court about plan to end encroachments in Margallah hills. On which Dr. Tariq replied that encroachments would be demolished in Margallah hills and buffer zone in the first phase and this phase would be concluded till March 15, 2018. He said in the second phase constructions would be legalised in Zone 3.