Saudi Arabia getting region’s first 4DX theaters

ISLAMABAD, Apr 27 (APP):South Korea-based CJ 4DPLEX has signed a new partnership with Cinemacity to open three locations in Riyadh and other major Saudi cities by the end of 2018, according to Variety.

Saudi Gazette reported that Al-Qasr Mall will be the first CJ 4DPLEX multiplex in Riyadh, featuring 19 screens. Cinemacity’s parent company, Xclusive Cinemas SAL Holding, says it will operate 116 screens by the end of 2018 in five countries including Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.

4DX is like 3D on steroids. It is an interactive experience, one in which audiences’ seats move along with the on-screen action auditoriums have a variety of synchronized special effects, such as rain, wind, fog, and various scents, according to the report.

“With this upcoming debut in Saudi Arabia and further expansion in this region with Cinemacity, we will reach to the Saudi’s untapped market and lead cinema revolution in progressing immersive cinema into the future,” Byung Hwan Choi, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX, said in a statement.

Earlier this week, CJ 4DPLEX announced it was adding 145 4DX screens around the world through a partnership with Cineworld, the parent company of Regal.