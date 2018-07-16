PTI to provide all basic amenities to people if voted to power: Imran

MIANWALI, July 16 (APP)::Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday said his party would provide all basic amenities, including healthcare, education, law and order, quick justice and potable water, to the people after coming into power.

Addressing a public meeting at Kamar Misani, he said the condition of government schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had improved during the last PTI government as evident from the fact that some 300,000 children studying at private institutions got admission in public sector ones.

He said he would introduce health card system in rest of the country like it was introduced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) wherein every person could get medical treatment upto Rs 550,000 and the expenses would be borne by the government.

Regarding law and order, Imran said he would make police apolitical and nobody would be allowed to interfere in their affairs.

He said the police system in KP had improved as all the recruitment in the force were made on merit. There used to be lot of terrorist incidents in KP, which had now been reduced to a great extent due to effective policing system, he added.

Regarding justice, Imran vowed that speedy disposal of civil and criminal cases would be ensured and steps would also be taken for provision of speedy justice to the people, if the PTI was voted to power.

He also assured the provision of potable water to the masses. The PTI would construct the Bhasha Dam after coming into government, he pledged.