PM’s appearance before JIT will strengthen democracy

ISLAMABAD, June 15 (APP): Leaders of Pakistan Muslim League
Nawaz on Thursday said that the voluntary appearance of Prime
Minister Nawaz Sharif before Joint Investigation Team (JIT) would
help further strengthen democracy in the country.
Talking to APP, Minister for Kashmir Affairs Barjees Tahir
said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif always respected the
constitution and regarded the laws of the land.
He said that Prime Minister had taken a strong step
of writing a letter to the Supreme Court for setting up a commission
on Panama issue. He added only clean leaders make such decisions.
Barjees said that now the Prime Minister and his family were
fully supporting the JIT despite negative propaganda of some
political parties.
Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, he said, had always played his
role in strengthening the relations between institutions.
Some leaders of political parties were trying to politicize
the matter of JIT to get the results of their own choice, but they
would fail to politicize the matter.
Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was very clear from day one and he
himself asked to form the commission on Panama Papers matter.
Senator Kalsoom Parveen said that Sharif family sacrificed a
lot for supremacy of democracy and strengthening of democratic
institutions in the country.
She added despite all challenges Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif
will continue his efforts for improving the life of common man.
Leader Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Hanif Abbasi said that PM
Nawaz Sharif’s sons had come to Pakistan to appear themselves
before the JIT on the special instructions of Prime Minster, who
always respected all institutions.
He said that country’s people would reject those political
parties who always tried to insult the respected institutions.
Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s long march for restoration of Chief Justice is ample proof that how he wanted to have supremacy of judiciary and rule of law in the country.
He added PM’s decision of presenting before JIT would
strengthen the democratic institutions.
