PML-N govt to continue work for welfare of masses: Khaqan

ISLAMABAD, May 10 (APP): Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)

government would continue work for welfare of the masses.

The PML-N government had delivered to masses after coming into power and the people would take the decision in the next general elections on the basis of performance, he said talking to a private news channel.

“Everybody knows about the results of the next elections, ” he said.

To a question, he said the people of Sindh were getting gas facility more than the Punjab province.

He said the present government after coming into power had made efforts for the development of the country and delivered to the masses.