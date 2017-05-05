PM directs law minister to place Tribal Areas Rewaj Act before next NA session

ISLAMABAD, May 5 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Friday directed Law Minister Zahid Hamid to place the Tribal Areas Rewaj Act 2017 and the consequential amendments before the forthcoming session of the National Assembly for consideration.

According to a PM House statement, this would be a major step forward in fulfilling the government’s commitment with the people of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

This would also be in accordance with the recommendations of the FATA Reforms Committee, already endorsed by the federal cabinet.

This historic development would usher a new era of peace, progress and prosperity besides paving way for the mainstreaming of the tribal areas, the statement added.